'We overdo corned beef': A soundletter from our cutting room floor

Every week, our team talks to a lot of people and records a lot of tape, but as you can imagine, not all of it ends up on air. We thought it would be nice to share soundbites -of people, places, vibes - that didn’t make the final cut, but are too poignant, funny, smart, or honestly, just too weird to leave on the cutting room floor.

This week, we bring you one very welcomed moment of levity from the 2024 Legislative session, covered with aplomb by Politics Reporter James Dawson until the very seemingly never coming end. We also follow News Director Sáša Woodruff into a dark basement in Ketchum filled with some surprising glow-in-the-dark creations, find out which movies about Idaho hasleft an impression on Ukrainian audiences (it’s not the one you are thinking of) and get Irish folks’ unadulterated thoughts on the way Americans celebrate Saint Patrick’s day .

This episode’s soothing vibes come courtesy of the band Compersion featured at this year’s Treefort, and their song called ‘Future Whatever.’