A Slice of History: Civic Bites and Historic Sites

History’s never been this fun (or delicious). Join us for an afternoon of free pizza, good vibes, and a fun walk through the past and present as part of Civic Season, a national movement led by Made By Us that takes place between Juneteenth and July 4th.

In partnership with the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Erma Hayman House, James Castle House, and Boise Public Library, this experience offers much more than a typical history lesson.

Participants will follow a map across three downtown Boise sites: the Idaho State Museum, Wassmuth Center featuring the Boise Public Library, and Erma Hayman House featuring the James Castle House. At each stop, you’ll complete hands-on activities and challenges inspired by history, community, and civic engagement.

Start your journey at the Idaho State Museum at one of the timed entry slots, grab your map, and begin the challenge. Complete activities at all three locations to earn your way to the final stop: a free pizza party in Payette Brewing’s beer garden. Drinks will be available for purchase, but pizza and good vibes are on us.

This is a great opportunity to meet new people while exploring Boise’s cultural and historic sites in a whole new way!

Tickets are just $7. Details and tickets at history.idaho.gov/events.

