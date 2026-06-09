America 250: We the People "Who Know Stuff" Trivia Night

Gather your friends and put your Idaho and American Revolution knowledge to the test at this trivia night! Grab a drink and a bite at Common Ground, challenge your brain, and hang out for a fun night during Civic Season—a national initiative hosted by (plus hundreds of organizations across the country!) running from Juneteenth to July Fourth, all about getting young people more connected to history, civics, and their communities.

Event Schedule

6:00 p.m. Doors open, check-in, light refreshment available for purchase

6:30 p.m. Trivia begins

Trivia Details

Register for 1 or for teams of up to 4 people.

Craft a family-friendly team name that identifies you or your group and is inspired by Idaho history.

Bring your device! We will be using Kahoot!, a game-based educational platform. You will need a WIFI-enabled device (e.g., a smart device that allows connection to the Internet, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.). Don't have a device? Don't worry! Let us know when you register, and we will provide one.

This event is presented by the City of Boise, Idaho State Museum, and Idaho Public Television. For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit cityofboise.org/America250.

Parking

Parking is available at Common Ground Coffee and Market. We also encourage you to use public transportation or carpool. Plan ahead!

Accommodation

The City of Boise is committed to ensuring equal access to all public meetings, programs, and services. Reasonable accommodations and effective communication—such as ASL interpretation, materials in alternative formats and language access—are available at no cost to facilitate participation. To request an accommodation, please contact us at CommunityEngagement@cityofboise.org or call (208) 972-8500, TTY: 711.