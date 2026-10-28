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McCall Library 5th Annual Board Gaming Convention

McCall Library 5th Annual Board Gaming Convention

FREE Sealed Magic the gathering draft @ 1:00 and 5:00
This event is open to all ages. Feel free to join alone or bring along your friends. Massive on-site game library provided by local McCall board gaming group - Mountain Meeples. Game storage solutions provided by Cascade local business BitsBins. Strategy games, party games, TTRPGS and more! For More Info, Contact: cbruck@mccall.id.us

McCall Public Library
11:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
McCall Public Library
218 East Park Street
MCall, Idaho 83638
208-634-7142
https://www.mccall.id.us/365/Planning-Zoning-Commission