McCall Library 5th Annual Board Gaming Convention

FREE Sealed Magic the gathering draft @ 1:00 and 5:00

This event is open to all ages. Feel free to join alone or bring along your friends. Massive on-site game library provided by local McCall board gaming group - Mountain Meeples. Game storage solutions provided by Cascade local business BitsBins. Strategy games, party games, TTRPGS and more! For More Info, Contact: cbruck@mccall.id.us