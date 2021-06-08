Critical Race Theory And Social Justice Will Continue At Boise State

Budget cuts from the Idaho legislature targeting social justice programs like those at Boise State University aren’t expected to have a direct effect on those programs.

In a virtual campus update, Mark Heil, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President said, “it affects the university's financials kind of at the aggregate level."

The university understands its importance as a platform for dialogue. While the legislature has reduced funding for a specific reason, the final say belongs to one person.

“It's really up to our president to decide on the final allocation of the funding that's available at the university” Heil said, “and what new initiatives she wants to fund, what initiatives we want to reshape the organization away from."

Several civil rights groups say they’re concerned about the chilling effect this may have on campuses across the state of Idaho.

