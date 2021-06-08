© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Education

Critical Race Theory And Social Justice Will Continue At Boise State

Boise State Public Radio | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published June 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT
With only a few wispy clouds in the sky, 2021 Boise State University graduates sit on plastic folding chairs on the blue turf of the school's football field. The focus is on one sole female graduate as she sits forward while everyone else looks behind her. The sky-box, for VIP fans, lingers in the background.
Gustavo Sagrero
/
Boise State Public Radio
Boise State students at 2021 graduation ceremony.

Budget cuts from the Idaho legislature targeting social justice programs like those at Boise State University aren’t expected to have a direct effect on those programs.

In a virtual campus update, Mark Heil, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President said, “it affects the university's financials kind of at the aggregate level."

The university understands its importance as a platform for dialogue. While the legislature has reduced funding for a specific reason, the final say belongs to one person.

“It's really up to our president to decide on the final allocation of the funding that's available at the university” Heil said, “and what new initiatives she wants to fund, what initiatives we want to reshape the organization away from."

Several civil rights groups say they’re concerned about the chilling effect this may have on campuses across the state of Idaho.

EducationBoise StateCritical Race Theory
Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.
See stories by Gustavo Sagrero
