Boise School District Trustees To Vote On Fall COVID-19 Plan

Boise School District Trustees will consider a new COVID-19 plan for schools Monday evening and it won’t require masks for students, staff or visitors.

The plan instead emphasizes personal hygiene, with hand washing or sanitizing stations available at key spots around a school or office.

Staff would also disinfect surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the school during the day and evening.

Both strategies were the most requested by parents and staff in recent surveys done by the district.

Masks are still encouraged for unvaccinated staff, visitors and students – including those younger than 12 who aren’t currently eligible for a vaccine.

Those guidelines could change if cases of COVID-19 spike in the community.

The plan comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools Friday, urging them to fully return to in-person learning this fall.

