Education

Boise School District Trustees To Vote On Fall COVID-19 Plan

Boise State Public Radio | By James Dawson
Published July 12, 2021 at 12:01 AM MDT

Boise School District Trustees will consider a new COVID-19 plan for schools Monday evening and it won’t require masks for students, staff or visitors.

The plan instead emphasizes personal hygiene, with hand washing or sanitizing stations available at key spots around a school or office.

Staff would also disinfect surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the school during the day and evening.

Both strategies were the most requested by parents and staff in recent surveys done by the district.

Masks are still encouraged for unvaccinated staff, visitors and students – including those younger than 12 who aren’t currently eligible for a vaccine.

Those guidelines could change if cases of COVID-19 spike in the community.

The plan comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools Friday, urging them to fully return to in-person learning this fall.

EducationBoise School District
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can me him fly fishing, buffing up on my photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
