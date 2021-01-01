Full-Time Positions

We seek a Business Manager to oversee financial reporting for the Boise State Public Radio network in Idaho.

The ideal candidate is adept at financial planning and knowledgeable about accepted accounting principles.

The Business Manager with the general manager and leadership team on reporting and budgeting, grants management and long-term forecasting.

The Business Manager works in accordance with station and Boise State University policies and federal regulations. Learn more about work-life balance, benefits and careers at Boise State here.

The position is based in beautiful Boise, the capital of Idaho, with a vibrant downtown scene and outdoor lifestyle.

Apply here today.

All applications must be in by November 7.

Newsroom Internships

Hey, college students! Have a passion for storytelling, journalism and local news? Apply to our internship program. Boise State Public Radio accepts interns on a rolling basis. Preference will be given to Boise State University students for fall and spring semesters. Questions? Send them our way: sasawoodruff@boisestate.edu.

About

Boise State Public Radio is committed to providing equal employment and advancement opportunities to all aspects of employment, including job assignment, compensation, discipline and access to benefits and training.

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we recruit, hire and promote into all job levels the most qualified applicants without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), age, gender identity, disability, genetic information, citizenship status, veteran status, ancestry, and marital or family status.

We are hosted by Boise State University, which strives to provide a culture of civility and success where all feel safe and free from discrimination. Our radio station upholds these shared values as the foundation for a civil and nurturing environment.

