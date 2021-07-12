© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
MWNB Series Banner.png
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Wildfire Conditions Become More Severe As Drought Deepens

Boise State Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi
Published July 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM MDT
Three U.S. Forest Service trucks are parked in a grassy opening. In the background, smoke can be seen rising from tree-covered hills.
U.S. Forest Service
The Wheeler Mountain Fire near Bozeman, Montana was one of the hundreds of wildfires that broke out across the West in recent days.

News Brief

At least 100 new wildfires broke out across the West Thursday as the region’s severe drought continues to deepen.

Montana, for example, only received about 25% of its normal precipitation in June and one national forest there recently had more than 800 lightning strikes in a single day.

Crews are trying to contain nearly 50 large wildfires across the West right now and some areas in northwest Nevada and southern Idaho are breaking records for how quickly they are drying out.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, Nevada Public Radio and KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

EnvironmentWildfiresDroughtHeat
Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. He covers public lands, rural communities and tribal affairs. In 2020, he was the recipient of the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize, which is awarded annually to a public media journalist under the age of 35. His work has aired on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, the CBC and the BBC. He can be reached at natehegyi@protonmail.com.
See stories by Nate Hegyi