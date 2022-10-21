© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Environment

Drought is touching nearly every corner of Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM MDT
Unsplash

Nearly all of Idaho is experiencing some form of drought as we inch our way toward winter.

The most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 91% of the state is under at least moderate drought conditions.

It’s an uptick of nearly 10% from just last week. The other 9% of Idaho, which is entirely located in the panhandle, is classified as abnormally dry.

Southeast Idaho, the Owyhees and central Idaho are experiencing the worst of the drought conditions.

The latest seasonal outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center holds some good news, though.

Nearly the entire state is expected to recover to a less intense drought classification or shake the designation entirely through the end of January. That’s due to an anticipated wetter-than-average winter going into next year.

But significant dry conditions will likely remain along the border with Nevada and part of Utah.

