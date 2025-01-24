A solution for Boise's hotter summers may be just above our heads

Climate change creates severe weather patterns as the Earth's systems become more unbalanced. A local example is the record-breaking heat waves Boise has been facing for the past several years.

To try to combat these heat waves and improve the urban environment, the City of Boise and the Treasure Valley Canopy Network launched a project to plant 100,000 trees by 2030.

Danny Root with Boise Park and Recreation told Idaho Matters increasing tree coverage may seem small — but it actually has big impacts.

“In more treed neighborhoods, we see a reduction in heat and the and the heat experienced by our community members. And in our less treed neighborhoods, we see we see that heat rise, especially the experienced heat.”

Besides cooling our neighborhoods, the trees can also clean wastewater and purify the air. In 2024, the group planted 230,000 saplings and 1600 mature trees.

Emma Stammer, the program director at the Treasure Valley Canopy Network, said for 2025 her goal is, “to get more folks helping us plant more trees.”

If you are a Boise resident, you may be eligible for a free or discounted mature tree. There are also volunteer opportunities if you would like to get involved with the project.