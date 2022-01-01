© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Giving Tuesday 2022 Banner

#GivingTuesday is a day to lift up the things you value, the things you care about – things that make our community more connected and engaged.

Boise State Public Radio is celebrating Giving Tuesday again this year by granting two local nonprofit organizations $1,000 each in on-air messaging.

Here is how it works:

  1. You nominate your favorite charity on the form below
  2. We confirm their eligibility
  3. At noon on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29) we randomly select two nonprofits

