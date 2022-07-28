While Monkeypox cases in Idaho remain low, DHW reminds public that "anyone can get it"

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency over the spread of Monkeypox. The United States has the highest number of new cases in the world, with more than 4500 infections identified. That number rose by 1000 more cases in one day this week.

In Idaho, three cases of Monkeypox have been reported so far.

Dr. Kathryn Turner, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare epidemiologist, said this number is relatively low.

The state has not seen community transmission, which means currently identified cases can be traced back to someone with a known diagnosis. Turner said Idaho has not seen the same rise in case numbers as other states and is prepared to test for the disease, as well as follow-up with patients.

“Hopefully if we can do appropriate detection and contact tracing and then post-exposure prophylaxis we shouldn't have a lot of transmission,” she said.

Initial signs of the virus can include flu-like symptoms like fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches. According to the Center for Disease Control, patients typically develop a rash and sores two to three days after the fever, though some might experience the symptoms in a different order.

“Evidence right now indicates the virus is spreading mostly through close personal, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox,” Turner said.

The virus can also be transmitted through prolonged face-to-face contact and respiratory droplets, she added.

Monkeypox is a mild illness with no known fatalities in the US so far but can be dangerous in children, pregnant people and for those with compromised immune systems.

Patients remain contagious while they exhibit symptoms. The virus causes lesions that can be very painful and isolating for anyone who catches it, Turner said.

It can be spread from the time symptoms first appear to when all the sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin is formed, Turner explained. This can take up to a month.

Turner said some of the hospitalizations around the country have been for severe pain management.

“The main message is anyone can get it,” she said.

While the virus has impacted mostly gay and bisexual men in the US, anyone can be infected through close contact. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.

“Just because the virus was first detected in a particular population does not mean that it is specific to that population,” Turner said.

“The virus does not care who you are,” she added, “it will infect you if it gets the chance.”

Currently, the vaccine is accessible to people in Idaho who have been in close contact with a confirmed case. An antiviral drug is also available for patients through their healthcare providers. Turner said all local health districts in Idaho have at least some vaccine doses and supplies should increase in the next month or two.

The Department of Health and Welfare advises those who have been exposed to the virus or suspect they might have contracted it to contact a local healthcare provider immediately.

The CDC has more information on how to prevent the spread of Monkeypox here.