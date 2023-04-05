© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Law & Justice

ACLU of Idaho says it will sue to halt transgender healthcare ban

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT
James Dawson
Boise State Public Radio

The ACLU of Idaho said it will sue the state to halt the implementation of a law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

“This discriminatory law criminalizes safe, effective, and necessary healthcare for Idaho youth,” said Leo Morales, ACLU of Idaho’s executive director, in a statement released Wednesday.

“…for lawmakers to interfere in decisions that ought to be made by families and their healthcare providers is clear government overreach and is unacceptable.”

The statement comes less than a day after Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 71 into law, which makes it a felony for a health care provider to prescribe puberty blockers, hormone therapy or perform gender-confirmation surgery on any transgender person under 18.

Such surgeries are not performed on minors in Idaho – something the bill’s sponsors admitted during public hearings and debates.

If convicted, anyone who violates the law could spend up to 10 years in prison.

Little wrote Tuesday in a letter explaining his decision to sign the bill, “…society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies.”

“However, as policymakers we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children,” Little wrote.

The ACLU of Idaho asked for anyone who would be affected by this law to reach out so the legal advocacy group may represent them in court.

The law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024 barring any court action.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Law & Justice 2023 LegislatureTransgender RightsACLU Idaho
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
