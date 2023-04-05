ACLU of Idaho says it will sue to halt transgender healthcare ban

The ACLU of Idaho said it will sue the state to halt the implementation of a law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

“This discriminatory law criminalizes safe, effective, and necessary healthcare for Idaho youth,” said Leo Morales, ACLU of Idaho’s executive director, in a statement released Wednesday.

“…for lawmakers to interfere in decisions that ought to be made by families and their healthcare providers is clear government overreach and is unacceptable.”

The statement comes less than a day after Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 71 into law, which makes it a felony for a health care provider to prescribe puberty blockers, hormone therapy or perform gender-confirmation surgery on any transgender person under 18.

Such surgeries are not performed on minors in Idaho – something the bill’s sponsors admitted during public hearings and debates.

If convicted, anyone who violates the law could spend up to 10 years in prison.

Little wrote Tuesday in a letter explaining his decision to sign the bill, “…society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies.”

“However, as policymakers we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children,” Little wrote.

The ACLU of Idaho asked for anyone who would be affected by this law to reach out so the legal advocacy group may represent them in court.

The law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024 barring any court action.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio