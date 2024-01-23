© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mental Health in Idaho

Idaho, like much of the United States, is seeing a mental health crisis in both adults and teenagers. Boise State Public Radio is committed to covering this topic from all angles & perspectives.
The Idaho House of Representatives meet for a special session at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.
Keith Ridler
/
AP
Politics & Government
Idaho legislators reject bill requiring principals to notify parents about bullying
George Prentice
The Idaho House on Monday rejected a bill that would have amended an existing law to require school principals notify parents and guardians of a student's involvement in harassment, intimidation, bullying, violence or self-harm.
Rachel Woolf for NPR
News
'We don't want to be first place.' Wyoming tries to address high gun suicide rates
Kirk Siegler
St. Luke's Health System
Health
A new plan to tackle Idaho's three biggest health concerns
Samantha Wright
Load More