Mental Health in Idaho
Idaho, like much of the United States, is seeing a mental health crisis in both adults and teenagers. Boise State Public Radio is committed to covering this topic from all angles & perspectives.
The Idaho House on Monday rejected a bill that would have amended an existing law to require school principals notify parents and guardians of a student's involvement in harassment, intimidation, bullying, violence or self-harm.
Getting help for mental health problems is not easy for firearms owners.
For more than a decade, there has been a steady decline in the mental health of America's youth. And in recent years, healthcare professionals have been unable to keep up with the alarming issue.
Idaho Matters takes a look at what's being done locally to address the mental health crisis impacting Idaho children.
Election day is just around the corner and the race for the Boise mayor’s seat has been heated. There are four candidates hoping to get the job and we wanted to hear from all of them, so we’re sitting down today with each one to find out their vision for Idaho's capital city.
Colorado, Washington, Louisiana, and other states have implemented some version of a safe firearm storage map or public messaging campaign encouraging people to store firearms outside the home while at increased risk for suicide.
Four years after a legislative report blasted a state facility housing severely mentally ill patients, a checkup finds significant improvement.
New data shows a dramatic rise in the U.S. suicide rate, especially for Native Americans and Alaska Natives.
In Idaho, suicide is the 9th most common cause of death. In 2020 alone, 421 Idahoans died by suicide, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.
Farmers and ranchers in the West are being pressured by rising production costs, increased workloads and extreme weather. No wonder they face higher levels of stress and mental health issues than other Americans.
Idaho Matters takes a look at some of states most urgent health needs.