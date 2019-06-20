Boise State Public Radio Music can be heard in Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley at 90.3FM, in the Payette Lakes region and Stanley basin, providing outstanding music, arts and cultural programming on air and online.View Program Schedule | Find Program Information | Search PlaylistsNot just classical, Boise State Public Radio Music brings you jazz, americana, bluegrass, blues, folk, celtic and more. Below, you'll find a curated selection of the news and stories behind the music. Posts about new releases, hit songs, and conversations with respected artists from a broad range of backgrounds.
Updated April 29, 2021: This week, a Gustavo Dudamel fest, as the conductor was just named the Paris Opera's next music director. These tracks show off his charisma with orchestras in music from Nielsen, Adams, Mahler and more
Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.
