Updated April 29, 2021: This week, a Gustavo Dudamel fest, as the conductor was just named the Paris Opera's next music director. These tracks show off his charisma with orchestras in music from Nielsen, Adams, Mahler and more

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

