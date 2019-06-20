© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music can be heard in Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley at 90.3FM, in the Payette Lakes region and Stanley basin, providing outstanding music, arts and cultural programming on air and online.

NPR Classical

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 20, 2019 at 11:01 AM MDT
Conductor Gustavo Dudamel was announced as the next music director of the Paris Opera on April 16. He is the the music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Updated April 29, 2021: This week, a Gustavo Dudamel fest, as the conductor was just named the Paris Opera's next music director. These tracks show off his charisma with orchestras in music from Nielsen, Adams, Mahler and more

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

MusicClassical Music
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
