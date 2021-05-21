Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites.

Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for his autobiographical book turned ABC sitcom, Fresh Off The Boat; we've watched all six seasons multiple times. Color Correct is Huang's production company with longtime partner and collaborator, Raf Martinez, and the two are currently developing an animated series called Chinos for HBO Max. Color Correct strives to align each project with a definitive musical identity, so naturally we wanted to find out which Tiny Desk concerts Eddie and Raf are fans of. —Maia Stern

• BEAM — I like the trapped-in-The-Matrix sound of this performance; it's great to just vibe, or shower, or cook to (yes, that is how I consume Tiny Desk!)

• Jeru the Damaja — The Sun Rises In The East! I once brought Jeru to law school for a talk on the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which ruined radio and, in many ways, the music movements at that time.

• Mulatto — BIG LATTO! She stays cracking me up, and I love how much she mirrors a lot of my Mom's mentality.

• Chromeo — I'm a Chromeo fan from day one, and I'm also from the DMV, so I loved this go-go inspired set.

• Dave — This is my favorite Tiny Desk of all time, and Dave is probably the most important artist coming out of the U.K. He has the strength you wield from vulnerability and wisdom.

• Baby Rose — For certain films or videos, we talk about feeling like we're "in the scene" or "in the room" — but in this one, we are literally in her bedroom and it feels like Sunday afternoon. It's the perfect environment for her voice and makes you realize that some good things came out of the pandemic.

