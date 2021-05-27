Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The Works Of Cedar Walton

© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Cedar Walton, performing in the U.K. in 1976.
For the latest installment of Jazz Night's Crate Digging series our host, Christian McBride, spotlights one of his favorite pianists: the late Cedar Walton.

Walton is respected among the giants but underrated in the public eye, particularly as a composer, and yet so many of his songs still get played today. Some of them — such as "Bolivia," "Firm Roots," "Clockwise," and "Ugetsu" (also known as "Fantasy in D") — have become standards.

This episode we're featuring a fiery recording from the Jazz at Lincoln Center vaults, a 2008 Cedar Walton Quintet performance at Dizzy's Club. While listening to this swinging set, McBride shares some personal stories about the pianist, having recorded with him back in the day.

Musicians:

Cedar Walton, piano; Joe Farnsworth, drums; Buster Williams, bass; Steve Turre, trombone; Vincent Herring, alto saxophone.

Set List:

  • "Bolivia" (Cedar Walton) 

  • "Underground Memoirs" (Cedar Walton) 

  • "Lament" (J.J. Johnson)

  • "The Man I Love" (George Gershwin)

  • "Firm Roots" (Cedar Walton)

    • Credits:

    Writer and Producer: Sarah Geledi; Host: Christian McBride; Music Engineer: Rob Macomber; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand.

    Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

    Sarah Geledi
    Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI's Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the "job of her dreams," producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
