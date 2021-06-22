Billie Eilish, 'Lost Cause'

Billie Eillish's new track reaffirms what we've long known: she marches to a syncopated beat all her own. The new bop is both a cool and collected anthem for independence – and a bold example of it. Bumping along with a funky, swinging bass line and relatively fewer synthetic beats, Billie is stripping down her sound and changing up her vibe in a big way.

The fourth in a series of songs from her upcoming sophomore album, "Lost Cause" harnesses a brighter, bouncier energy, leaning more pop-queen than past hits. The shift is in line with other recent changes in the star's stratosphere, following her brand-divergent Vogue shoot and accompanied by the release of a music video that sports peachy aesthetics and natural light, things we haven't seen in Eilish's other music videos. Movement towards the mainstream for an artist like Eillish, so thoroughly steeped in her own world and focused on just doing her thing, is inherently expectation-defiant — something Billie, in all her iterations, seems to execute effortlessly.

