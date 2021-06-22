Dorian Electra, 'Ram It Down'

Dorian Electra's "Ram It Down" is an unexpected, fun summer anthem with hyperpop eccentricities. It throws you into baroque melodies, EDM and metal — all over the course of a few minutes. The song calls out the hypocrisy of homophobes, poking fun at them with what's essentially homoerotic language. "Hey, man, love who you want," they sing. "But just don't ram it down my throat." As a queer person, the internet has been a lifeline to my community during the pandemic. But that space is something I've had to share with people who deny my happiness to be out and open with who I am. The last 30 seconds of "Ram It Down" — with Electra repeatedly screaming the song's title — are cathartic. Whether dancing at home or in a club, you'll want to scream along with them.

