© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
How to stay safe during Idaho's heat wave.
Music

No Sophomore Slump: A Playlist Of Songs From Great Second Albums

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Bruce Warren
Published July 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana by Michael Ochs Archives, Prince by Michael Ochs Archives, Amy Winehouse by Roger Kisby
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana by Michael Ochs Archives, Prince by Michael Ochs Archives, Amy Winehouse by Roger Kisby

In this episode, we're talking about the "sophomore slump" — or rather, the lack of one.

That case could easily be made for Nirvana, whose first album Bleach would pale in comparison to its follow-up, Nevermind. It sold over 30 million copies, made grunge a household name and turned Kurt Cobain into the planet's biggest rock star.

There are many other artists who have not only avoided the dreaded "sophomore slump," but transcended it, making some of the best music of their careers. Take Prince's self-titled 1979 record, for instance — a record that was even more acclaimed than his debut, For You. There's Björk's Post, which followed Debut. Finally, there's the record that succeeded Frank, Amy Winehouse's Back to Black.

Listen to songs from those albums and more on World Cafe's "No Sophomore Slump" Spotify playlist.

Copyright 2021 XPN

Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren