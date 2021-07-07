Shungudzo Knows What She Wants To Change In The World

© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Myers
Published July 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT

Shungudzo's life is like a movie, with twists and turns. Born in the United States, the singer spent her early years in Zimbabwe where she became the first Black woman to represent Zimbabwe as a gymnast at the All-Africa Games. She then moved back to attend Stanford University, where she got involved in charity work. She was also featured on a reality show, all the while making music.

We talk to Shungudzo about how these life experiences fed her songwriting and hear her perform a few tracks from her latest album, I'm Not A Mother, But I Have Children. Hear the complete session via the audio player and watch the performance from NPR Live Sessions via the video player.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
