© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our first-ever Sustainer Appreciation Week!
Music

Pet Symmetry, 'Pet Sympathy'

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 15, 2021 at 9:22 AM MDT

There was a time when indie-rock bands, either fed up with earnestness or seeing beyond the cheese, embraced lounge music: The Coctails, Stereolab, The High Llamas and Pizzicato Five – it's the '90s!

"Pet Sympathy" has that sweet, sumptuous bongo action and some jazz chords for faux sophistication. Pet Symmetry — the Chicago emo trio featuring Into It. Over It.'s Evan Weiss along with members of Dowsing and Ratboys — injects airy lounge rhythms into power-pop hooks (worthy of Fountains of Wayne) to sweetly sing of our daily doldrums behind office doors.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich