D'Sound (Feat. Macy Gray), 'Save Some'

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of D'Sound's first single, "Real Name," and to celebrate, the Norwegian neo-soul group is releasing a series of singles featuring collaborations with a diverse range of artists from around the globe. "Save Some" sees D'Sound teaming up with the Grammy-winning R&B and soul legend Macy Gray, whose deep and raspy voice is better than ever here, melding perfectly with the throwback sounds of D'Sound's funky drum and horn arrangement. It's the sound of a block party, a summer celebration with a groove you can't help but move to and lyrics that insist this party will be going on all night.

