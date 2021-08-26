© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Music

Lady Blackbird, 'It's Not That Easy'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 26, 2021 at 9:59 AM MDT

"It's Not That Easy" is the first official single from Lady Blackbird's long-awaited debut, Black Acid Soul. Having previously performed as Marley Munroe, Lady Blackbird has traversed a variety of genres over the course of her career, from alt-pop to jazz to rock. With one of the most stunning voices we've heard in awhile, she takes a deep Southern soul classic, originally created by Reuben Bell and the Casanovas, and updates it with a stripped-down, minimal arrangement of piano, bass and organ. Equal parts torch song and funeral dirge, it's a raw and pining anthem whose heartbreak slowly seeps in as the organ crawls beneath Lady Blackbird's sorrowful vocals. It's one to play on repeat if you're looking for a post-breakup catharsis.

