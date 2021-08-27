BTS (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion), 'Butter'

As the terminally online may know, the release of Megan Thee Stallion's remix of BTS' hit "Butter" was blocked by her record label. It resulted in the rapper filing a lawsuit — between propositions from 1501 Certified Entertainment and BigHit Music — all of which came to a head when the court granted Megan emergency relief. Today, Megan Thee Stallion's version of "Butter" hits streaming services. In her verse, the hot girl coach lays it smooth and clear: "Houston's finest, in the room with bosses / Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses." See, even the judge had to get with Megan's heat! The rapper's ad-libs add an edge to BTS' high-energy dance pop, but in no way is she out of place. What better group to rally behind the hot girl than ARMY?

