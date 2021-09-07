Tasha, 'Perfect Wife'

"Every morning I'll blush and I will smile / I'll say pinch me please / how can it be you're by my side?" Tasha croons while twirling into her role as a wife guy (in a gay way, of course). "Perfect Wife" is the latest single off the Chicago artist's forthcoming sophomore album, Tell Me What You Miss The Most, announced this morning. The song and its accompanying music video features loving lyrics, cheerful flutes and theatrical rooftop dancing, all key ingredients for an infatuation cocktail to sip on as you trip head-over-heels with giddy devotion. If "Perfect Wife" is any indication of the pleasure to be found on Tasha's second album, it sounds like she's created the gentle kind of love she's been dreaming of.

