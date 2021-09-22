© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Music

maye: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Anamaria Sayre
Published September 22, 2021 at 3:00 AM MDT

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.

maye's sultry vocals and ethereal energy conjure a world in which areperias shrouded in hazy bubbles and twinkly lights feels astonishingly normal.

The enchanting pop singer fills her "El Tiny" home stage — the artist's favorite Venezuelan eatery in Miami — with family and friends, su propia gente. She opens with a short and simple rendition of the soon-to-be-released "Baby" before dropping her instrument and transitioning to an up-tempo, vocal-driven performance of "Yours." Picking the electric guitar back up, she strums along with a steady percussion and accompanying guitars for a soulful premiere of brand-new track "Descifrar," emanating an understated and consistent confidence fitting for a pop reina on the rise. She closes out the set with a full-bodied execution of "Tú," showcasing her signature tropicalia-meets-dream pop sound.

maye's effortless sashay from English to Spanish in her songs and speech represent an important facet of the El Tiny audience. Featuring a whole crew of Venezuelan-Americans, including her famous Latin singer-songwriter papá, Fernando Osorio on the traditional Venezuelan cuatro, the third performance in our Hispanic Heritage Month series authentically represents the experience of a family like maye's — one that exists in both planes, two worlds.

Given a moment and a platform like this, maye seizes the opportunity and creates an alternate universe, where barriers of culture and language dissolve and areperias sparkle.

SET LIST

  • "Maybe Baby"

  • "Yours"

  • "Descifrar"

  • "Tú"

    • MUSICIANS

  • maye: vocals

  • Ana Osorio: vocals

  • Oriana Aravena: guitar

  • Fernando Osorio: cuatro, vocals

  • Patrick Howard: drums

  • Fernando Belisario: keys

  • Guillermo Belisario: bass

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Fernando Manuel, Carlos Reyes, Alexandra Añez

  • Audio: Andrés Daza, Spencer Ford, Patrick Howard

  • B-Cam Operator: Jose Trujillo

  • AC: Alejandro Villegas

  • 2nd AC: Lewis Reif

  • Gaffer: Michaelangelo Arizmendi

  • Grip: Alejandro Domínguez

  • Art Direction: Alexandra Añez

  • Production Assistants: Nathalie Chybik, Nicole Buitrago, Zelmira Rizo-Patron, Antonio Marval, Andrés Osorio

  • Special Thanks: Pink Poetry, LLC Electric Air Studios, Talk Shop Studios, Underdog Inc, Retro Nomad Productions, EO Entertainment

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Alt.Latino 'El Tiny' Team: Felix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernandez

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Anamaria Sayre