Collective connection drives Lukas Nelson's new album 'A Few Stars Apart'

Life in 2020 was a big adjustment, no matter who you are or where you were. It might have meant working from home, missing friends and family. For Lukas Nelson, it meant not being on the road for the first time in his life.

Lukas is the son of Willie Nelson – he's basically always been on tour. But suddenly, last year, he was home. And while the pandemic has been immeasurably difficult, there were also some silver linings, like getting to spend more time with family. That feeling of togetherness and connection, even in a time of isolation, gave rise to his latest album, A Few Stars Apart.

Today, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform a mini-concert of songs from that new album, recorded live for World Cafe. Their set begins with "Perennial Bloom (Back To You)."

