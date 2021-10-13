Land of Talk, 'Moment Feed'

Land of Talk's Elizabeth Powell says they wrote "Moment Feed" while dreaming about post-pandemic live performances, picturing looking out over a crowd of swaying bodies and smiling faces. "Don't you want to hear my body talk?" they sing at the song's opening, a fitting prelude to a song they say was meant to "warm up the room in all senses."

"Moment Feed" intertwines two central elements of Land of Talk's music, locking into an insistent groove while still giving Powell space to hone a delicate, meditative sound. It's the first single from the forthcoming Calming Night Partner EP, which Powell recorded during the pandemic with trusted collaborators. That spirit of closeness is palpable here, as the band follows their dynamic shifts from propulsive to peaceful and back again.

