Jake Xerxes Fussell, 'Love Farewell'

Drawing inspiration from the traditional ballad "Come Philanderers" by O.B. Campbell, "Love Farewell'' is the first single from Jake Xerxes Fussell's upcoming fourth album Good and Green Again. It's a heartbreaking song of love during war time that Fussell reinterprets and refreshes masterfully, his tender vocals and acoustic guitar turning the minimal source material into something rich and beautiful. "Cannons roar, and drums a-beating, oh my love, there's no retreating," he wistfully sings over a haunting pedal steel. Joining him on the chorus is Bonnie "Prince" Billy, whose harmonies blend perfectly with Fussell's and add to the song's woeful and melancholy tone.

Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC