NPR Music's Listening Party for Snail Mail's 'Valentine'

Updated November 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM ET

The Listening Party is over, but you can stream the album and conversation for the next 24 hours.

Join us in an online listening party for Snail Mail's new album Valentine. Paige Pfleger — music, arts and culture reporter for WPLN News — will be joined by Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan and the singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco in a live conversation about the album.

After three years since her debut album Lush, the 22-year-old Lindsey Jordan is back with more earnest songs to inspire sing-alongs worldwide. Jordan wrote much of Valentine in her childhood bedroom and later recorded the songs with Brad Cook, who's produced albums for Waxahatchee, The War on Drugs and Bon Iver. Snail Mail's dreamy, heart-bursting indie rock remains, but also expands with synths, string-swept ballads and full-fledged pop songs.

