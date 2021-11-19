© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Music

Hear The War On Drugs perform songs from 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published November 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST

When I sat down with Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, I casually asked him to tell me the most takes he'd ever done working on a song. The answer was 60! It highlights his meticulous approach to recording, not to mention his patience. When you hear the latest War on Drugs album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, it's evident that the work of Granduciel and co-producer Shawn Everett has paid off in a big way. It's a gorgeous album, with everything in it's right place.

Today, The War On Drugs share live performances from the new record, and like magic, the live performances have the same amount of precision and craftsmanship as the album versions do – and perhaps even more intensity. It's a testament to the band that includes Granduciel, Anthony LaMarca, Charlie Hall, Robbie Bennett, Jon Natchez and Dave Hartley.

Listen to the complete session in the audio player, and watch the full performance via NPR Music Live Sessions above.

Music
Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
