© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.
Music

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 1998

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published December 3, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 1998 playlist.
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 1998 playlist.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

The year 1998 saw the release of some excellent albums: Air's Moon Safari, Massive Attack's Mezzanine, In The Aeroplane Over The Sea by Neutral Milk Hotel, Lauryn Hill's legendary Miseducation, Elliott Smith's XO and PJ Harvey's Is This Desire?, Lucinda Williams' masterpiece Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, a wonderful collaboration from Wilco and Billy Bragg, Mermaid Avenue, Beck's Mutations and Aquemini by OutKast.

In honor of 30 years of World Cafe, let's take a look back at what we were probably listening to around the studio, 23 short years ago.

Copyright 2021 XPN

Music
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren