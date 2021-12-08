© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Myers
Published December 8, 2021 at 9:13 AM MST
Neil Young
Neil Young

Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.

Neil Young and the members of Crazy Horse — drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist/pianist/accordion player Nils Lofgren — secluded themselves in a barn in Colorado to make the new record. Surrounded by an intimate group of trusted friends and musicians, including Neil's wife Darryl Hannah, who made a documentary on the whole process that's also called Barn, Neil was able to make the album just the way he wanted. In this session, we'll hear all about it.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music.
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
