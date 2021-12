The way songs and tunes travel to new places and back again is reminiscent of the migration of birds. In this episode Fiona Ritchie picks up on this notion, exploring the movement of music with The Birds' Flight from Tim Cummings, Pete Sutherland and Brad Kolodner, who explore tunes that have taken wing to explore new territories. Also featured are Julee Glaub Weems, Jean Redpath, and Laurie Lewis.

