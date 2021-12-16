© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Music

Bob Boilen

By Bob Boilen
Published December 16, 2021 at 3:16 AM MST
Palehound's Ellen Kempner and Jay Som's Melina Duterte perform as Bachelor.
Tonje Thilesen
/
Courtesy of the artist
Palehound's Ellen Kempner and Jay Som's Melina Duterte perform as Bachelor.

Some of my favorite music of 2021 came from artists who were new to me — a contrast to my 2020 list, the year COVID made it extra challenging to the unknowns. Among the new finds are the Isle of Wight rock and droll duo Wet Leg; Charlie Hickey, who covered a Phoebe Bridgers song as a 13-year-old, now she's singing on his record; Olivia Rodrigo, with an expressive and explosive album on youthful heartbreak, and Arooj Aftab's smoky and solemn reflections, have all made for a year I'm grateful for.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

1. Lucy Dacus, Home Video
2. Bachelor, Doomin' Sun
3. Steady Holiday, Take The Corners Gently
4. Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
5. Arooj Aftab, Vulture Prince
6. Tōth, You and Me and Everything
7. Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner's Mind
8. Cassandra Jenkins, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
9. Jónsi, Obsidian
10. Ada Lea, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

Top 10 Songs of 2021

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

1. Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"
2. Lucy Dacus, "Thumbs"
3. Cassandra Jenkins, "Hard Drive"
4. Bachelor, "Back Of My Hand"
5. Olivia Rodrigo, "brutal"
6. Tōth, "Turnaround (Cocaine Song)"
7. Arooj Aftab, "Suroor"
8. Saint Sister, "Manchester Air"
9. Rebirth, "Aisha Badru"
10. Charlie Hickey, "Ten Feet Tall"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen