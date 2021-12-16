Fi O'Reilly

Much like the Ramones, I've spent the better part of this year sitting in my room. But thankfully, through Instagram Stories, Spotify links and lovingly curated playlists from friends, I've still found ways to swap songs I love with the people I love. From all the melodies I've been lucky enough to exchange this year, here's a selection with no particular hierarchy — save the well-earned No. 1 placement of "Roaring 20s," because absolutely nothing has made me laugh harder this year than Flo Milli rapping over Zero Mostel's rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Kojaque, Town's Dead

• Måneskin, Teatro d'ira - Vol. I

• Susana Baca, Palabras Urgentes

• Angélica Garcia, Echo Eléctrico

• Willy Fishman, ¡Guachi Guau!

• Fito Páez, Los Años Salvajes

• Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, I Told You So

• No-No Boy, 1975

• Caetano Veloso, Meu Coco

• C. Tangana, El Madrileño

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"

• The Foxies, "Timothée Chalamet"

• Jonas Brothers, "Who's In Your Head"

• The Halluci Nation (feat. Chippewa Travellers), "It's Over"

• Rico Nasty, "Magic"

• Sech, "Sal y Perrea"

• Jasiah (feat. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty), "Art of War"

• Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby, "Virginia Beach"

• Shannon & The Clams, "Midnight Wine"

• Juanes, "Volver"

