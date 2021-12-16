Mitra I. Arthur

This is more of a "Best for Mi" list. Represented here are my belief that strings make everything better; my tendency to listen to music that gives me '70s, '80s & '90s sounds; the fact that I'll play on repeat anything from Lake Street Dive, We are KING and Alice Smith; and that sometimes, I just need to feel all the feelings. There's other biographical bits, but I've already shared enough of my business. I'm also going to cheat and give love to a song that came out last year. Thanks to my mom playing (and singing) it constantly on my long-awaited pandemic visit with her, it became a balm during 2021: Bri Babineaux's "He's My Rock."

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness

• Luke James & Nu Deco Ensemble, A Live Sensation

• Emma-Jean Thackray, Yellow

• Brandee Younger, Somewhere Different

• Theo Croker, BLK2LIFE // A FUTURE PAST

• Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant

• Jared Schonig, Two Takes, Vol. 1: Quintet

• Sons of Kemet, Black to the Future

• Dr. Lonnie Smith, Breathe

• Cautious Clay, Deadpan Love

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Jacob Banks, "Found"

• Lake Street Dive, "Same Ole News"

• Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

• Nicolas Godin (feat. We are KING), "Another Side"

• Rogê (feat. João Donato & Alice Smith), "Vai Viver Curumim "

• Scary Pockets (feat. Astyn Turr), "Drivers License"

• Ari Lennox, "Pressure"

• Butcher Brown (feat. Alex Isley), "Remind Me"

• Raquel Rodriguez, "Sweet Side"

• VanJess, "Come Over"

