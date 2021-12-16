Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

2020 was a year when I fell back into my oldest ways and interests; in short, my tastes were not unlike those of a middle schooler as I rewatched and relistened to the media of my past. 2021 gave way to new opportunities, new jobs, new friends and new things to obsess over, as if acting as a sort of bridge between my reverted tastes and new discoveries. My favorites of this year contain a mix of artists I've loved in the past and new discoveries I will love for a long time to come.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Lucy Dacus, Home Video

• girl in red, if i could make it go quiet

• Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee

• Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime

• Isaiah Rashad, The House Is Burning

• Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

• Snail Mail, Valentine

• Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

• Turnstile, GLOW ON

• Various artists, Almost Famous (Music From The Motion Picture / 20th Anniversary / Super Deluxe)

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Baby Keem (feat. Kendrick Lamar), "range brothers"

• Clairo, "Amoeba"

• Lucy Dacus, "Cartwheel"

• Natalie Jane Hill, "Orb Weaver"

• Injury Reserve, "Knees"

• MUNA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers), "Silk Chiffon"

• Pom Pom Squad, "Drunk Voicemail"

• Rostam, "Kinney"

• Jazmine Sullivan, "Put It Down"

• Taylor Swift, "Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)"

