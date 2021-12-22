© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

KIRBY, 'Wish I Loved'

By Kara Frame
Published December 22, 2021 at 1:40 PM MST

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

"Wish I Loved" is a song for those who have love to give, but lack a worthy recipient. From KIRBY's latest EP, Sis. He Wasn't the One, the song describes different ways partners come through for one another, from listening on a bad day to serving as a designated driver. It's a reminder that real love isn't about fanatical devotion, but about showing up and being present. When KIRBY sings, "I wish I loved somebody that much," it's clear that you can't offer this type of love to just anyone. It must be reciprocated and honored.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.
See stories by Kara Frame