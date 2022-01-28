Son Rompe Pera: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Born and raised in the deep outskirts of Mexico City, the three Gama brothers are keeping alive the rich legacy of marimba music running through their family. Originally performing alongside their father at local events as kids, they now find themselves at the forefront of the contemporary international cumbia scene with their sonic explorations of the classic marimba.

From the Salón Los Ángeles in Mexico City, this quintet urges listeners to their feet with their unique style of garage-marimba-cumbia rock, played on the historic marimba like no one has ever heard or seen before. --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

"La Tortuga del Arenal"

"Cumbia Pa' Tu Madre"

"Proteus"

"Ay David!"

"Los Chucos Suaves"

MUSICIANS

Mongo: marimba, vocals

Kacho: marimba, vocals

Kilos: marimba, vocals

Ritchie: drums

Raul: bass, vocals

Gil Gutierrez: guest performer, guitar

Macha: guest performer, vocals

CREDITS

Production: Timothy Bisig, Nicolas Segovia Becerril

Audio: Oscar Garcia, Eduardo Morales, Pablo García Aguilar

Video: Abraham Damian Estrada Cruz, Pablo Cavia

Special thanks: Miguel Nieto, The Staff of the Salón Los Ángeles

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

Tiny Desk Team

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mixing: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

globalFEST Artistic Team

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin

2022 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Gabrielle Davenport

globalFEST Production Team

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film*

Video Producer: Karim Tabbaa

Special Thanks

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, JanArtsNYC, Valerie French (social media), Yuri Kwon of Pitch Perfect PR (publicity), Tamizdat (legal services) and Duane Morris (legal services)

*THE OFFICE performing arts + film consists of Rachel Chanoff, Laurie Cearley, Olli Chanoff, Erica Zielinski, Nadine Goellner, Lynn Koek, Noah Bashevkin, Catherine DeGennaro, Gabrielle Davenport, Chloe Golding, Kyla Gardner, Tess Peppis, Zion Jackson, Scout Eisenberg and Jose Alvarado

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.