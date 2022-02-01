Keb' Mo', 'Good to Be (Home Again)'

"Good to Be (Home Again)" is a charming return to form for the legendary bluesman — this one still retains the full-band treatment found on Keb' Mo's more recent albums, but leans more heavily into the kind of acoustic guitar sound that originally put him on the map. It's a sweet song about appreciating what you have, where you are and who you are, with an accompanying video supports that arc perfectly.

