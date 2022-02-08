Watch the first entry to the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

Our eighth annual Tiny Desk Contest opened for entries this morning, and Maria Brosgol, who records and performs as Belle-Skinner, wasted no time submitting her entry.

Brosgol is an indie folk artist from New York, and she submitted the very first entry to this year's Contest. In her entry video for "Song of the Silent," she preaches hope and understanding. Her fingerpicking is simple and elegant; her delivery is direct as her voice builds. "They say no choice but to be violent / and if you disagree you're wrong / but I say there is room for peace if there's room for song," she sings in a haunting, high voice.

We're not surprised that Belle-Skinner is the first artist to enter this year's Contest – she's entered every year since 2016, so she knows what she's doing. Let her video be an example: to submit a great entry, all you need is a single song and a sturdy desk.

We'll be accepting entries until March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you're an unsigned artist, you can submit a video of yourself or your band playing an original song behind a desk on the Contest website. We'll continue to feature standout entries right here on the Tiny Desk Contest blog over the next few months, so follow along and show us what you've got!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.