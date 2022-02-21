© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Maude Latour, 'Headphones'

By Emma Grazado
Published February 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST

Maude Latour says she's sick of love songs, so the indie-pop singer wrote something that focuses on herself and nobody else. After spending so long trying to understand past partners, she rediscovers herself through the voices that best understand Latour — her own. Latour's Lorde-like vocals in the verses contrast with the heavily edited, slightly animatronic-sounding chorus — the whispers have the effect of making you feel like you're hearing the encouraging voices in her head, too. So instead of sitting inside heartbreak, "Headphones" refreshes — you wake up one day and feel a bit more like yourself again.

