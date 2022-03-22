Wildchild, 'Manifestin (prod. by Madlib)'

Produced by Madlib, with vocals from his Lootpack comrade Wildchild, "Manifestin" is a heart-wrenching examination of racism and police violence. The song opens with a mournful dirge played by a small string ensemble, before the loose, swinging beat kicks in and Wildchild goes to work, his rapidfire flow articulating the horror a Black man feels when faced with any part of the police or justice system.

"Manifestin" pours the blood, tears and suffering of many into one furious and poignant song.

