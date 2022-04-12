World Cafe 30th anniversary playlist: 2015

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Musically, 2015 was a heavyweight champion year. Tame Impala, Father John Misty, Kendrick Lamar, Grimes, Sufjan Stevens, Adele, Kamasi Washington, Drake, Alabama Shakes and Chris Stapleton all released exceptional new albums. Not to be overlooked, however, were Kacey Musgraves' Pageant Material, Hop Along's Painted Shut and Courtney Barnett's Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

