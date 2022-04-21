© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Yard Act's latest is a 'knowingly hypocritical snapshot' of the times we live in

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published April 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT
Yard Act
James Brown
/
Courtesy of the artist
Yard Act

Yard Act formed in Leeds, England, in September 2019 when bassist Ryan Needham lived in singer James Smith's spare room. Less than 3 years later, the band released their debut album, The Overload, in January on Island Records. It quickly made a splash, debuting at No. 2 on the UK albums chart. Plus, Yard Act is one of NPR Music's "Slingshot Artists to Watch" for 2022. The band says The Overload is "a political record, but in the same way that all great observations of human nature are — a messy, complex, knowingly hypocritical snapshot of our current state of play."

Enjoy a mini-concert with Yard Act, starting with a live performance of "Dead Horse."

Copyright 2022 XPN

Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao