© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
Music

Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Keb' Mo'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT
Keb' Mo'
Jeremy Cowart
/
Courtesy of the artist
Keb' Mo'

Keb' Mo' has been ubiquitous in the blues scene for decades. Along the way, the 70-year-old has picked up a bunch of musical accolades that might impress folks: multiple GRAMMY winner, a handful of lifetime achievement awards — most recently from the Americana Music Association — playing the White House, being on "Sesame Street," even being sampled by BTS. For 50 years, Keb's made music that's resonated deeply with people — and he's nowhere close to calling it a career. His latest album is Good to Be.

For our 30th anniversary celebration, World Cafe headed to Nashville for a series of concerts at the National Museum of African American Music. We're thrilled to present this session with Keb' Mo'. Enjoy a master at work.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao