Watch Lakou Mizik live in concert from World Cafe Live

Watch as Haitian powerhouse collective Lakou Mizik performs live from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. The concert is part of WXPN's signature series, Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & The Music of New Orleans. Lakou Mizik uses the healing spirit of music to communicate messages of pride, strength and hope for their country. Celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month and rejoice in another amazing Kanaval concert event. Learn more at XPNKanaval.org.

The video webcast will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 16, 2022.

