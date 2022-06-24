© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
Music

GIVĒON, 'Lost Me'

By Ashley Pointer
Published June 24, 2022 at 8:46 AM MDT

Ladies, GIVĒON is not looking for The One™. Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, the R&B crooner has never been shy about singing of his trials and tribulations with the L word. Today, he releases his highly anticipated debut studio album, Give Or Take, and the single "Lost Me" is a summer bop that chooses casual fun over the more daunting demands that come with committed love.

"Lost Me" opens with a warm serenade from GIVĒON, his vocal runs intimate. Produced by OZ with additional production from Leon Thomas III, the hook is undeniably catchy, with a beat that instantly evokes good feelings despite GIVĒON's lyrics of openly admitting that "We can kiss, we can touch and do it often / But if you here looking for love, that's when you lost me." But hey, let's face it: cuffing is overrated, especially during the summertime.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Ashley Pointer
Ashley Pointer is a news assistant for NPR Music.